Bizarre Prison Simulator Game Appears On Steam

Since the growth of VR ownership last year (in no small part due to some pretty decent discount events) we have seen a massive increase in the games being created for the technology. As you would expect, some are good, some are ok and some are outright shovelware.

A new game has appeared on Steam, however, which could easily fall into any of those categories. Yes, Prison Simulator, a (possibly VR (more on that later)) gaming experience is in development.

What Do We Know So Far?

Truthfully, very little. From the trailer, the game would appear to be a VR Prison guard simulator. The page, however, is a bit thin on details. It doesn’t even confirm if this really is a VR game or not. When I first saw it appear, I was hoping that this was going to be some kind of follow up to the excellent Prison Architect. Alas, it isn’t.

“Prison Simulator is an opportunity to play the role of a prison guard! Will you survive your promotion, balancing on a thin line between the satisfaction of the prison management and aggressive and dangerous convicts?” – Steam Store Page

While it looks like an interesting concept, I do have some concerns. This looks like a game that has been specifically designed to get the internet talking. Perhaps though, not for reasons that would do the games industry any good.

When Is It Out?

Prison Simulator will release on February 14th, 2019. While the concept certainly looks interesting, I can’t say that I’m convinced by the project as a whole. The gameplay mechanics look rather simplistic (even by VR standards) and overall, I just can’t shake off a feeling that this game is going to be angled and marketed in such a way that will only get those who already have a problem with the content in games riled up even further.

For more details, you can visit the Steam Store page in the link here!

What do you think? Is this a legit game or simply a game looking to cash-in on controversy? – Let us know in the comments!