Black Friday Sales – Our Best Picks From Overclockers UK

Black Friday is here and as such, some pretty amazing sales deals have just been announced. Well, that actually depends on how you look at it since so many websites are launching their sales earlier and earlier.

With Overclockers (one of the UK’s leading PC, laptop and component retailers) officially kicking their sale off, let’s get in and check out of the bargains to be had!

Black Friday Sale at Overclockers UK

To be clear, what they have on sale far exceeds what we’re going to list below. You can, instead, consider this a list of some of the best deals we’ve personally picked out!

Processors

Click any of the prices to be taken directly to the product website!

RYZEN 5 3600 – £178.99

Intel CORE I5-9600KF – £178.99

Intel CORE I5-9600K – £199.99

RYZEN 7 3700X – £289.99

Intel CORE I7-9700K – £329.99

” CORE I9-9900KF – £428.99

” CORE I9-9900K 3.6GHZ – £458.99

RYZEN 9 3900X – £518.99

Intel CORE I9-9900KS – £529.99

Graphics Cards

Click any of the prices to be taken directly to the product website!

PowerColor RADEON RX 570 RED DRAGON – £119.99

PowerColor RADEON RX 590 RED DRAGON – £149.99

Sapphire RADEON RX VEGA 56 PULSE – £248.99

MSI GEFORCE RTX 2060 VENTUS XS OC – £289.99

” RADEON RX 5700 MECH OC – £299.99

” RADEON RX 5700 XT MECH OC – £359.99

Palit GEFORCE RTX 2070 DUAL – £374.99

Sapphire RADEON RX 5700 XT NITRO+ – £409.99

Gigabyte GEFORCE RTX 2070 SUPER GAMING OC – £469.99

Zotac GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI GAMING – £889.99

ASUS GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI ROG STRIX OC – £1229.99

Storage & Memory

Click any of the prices to be taken directly to the product website!

VULCAN T-FORCE 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 – £52.99

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO BLACK 16GB (2x8GB) – £89.99

SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS 500GB M.2 – £94.99

CORSAIR FORCE MP510 SERIES 960GB NVME PCIE M.2 – £104.99

8PACK TEAM GROUP EDITION 16GB (2X8GB) – £109.99

Monitors

Click any of the prices to be taken directly to the product website!

LG 24GL600F-B 24″ 1920X1080 TN 144HZ 1MS FREESYNC WIDESCREEN LED GAMING MONITOR – £139.99

ASUS VG248QZ 24″ 1920X1080 TN 144HZ 1MS WIDESCREEN LED GAMING MONITOR – £149.99

Gigabyte AORUS AD27QD 27″ 2560X1440 144HZ IPS FREESYNC/G-SYNC TACTICAL GAMING MONITOR HDMI DP – £434.95

ASUS PG279Q ROG SWIFT 27″ 2560X1440 IPS G-SYNC 165HZ GAMING WIDESCREEN LED MONITOR – BLACK/RED – £598.99

ASUS XG49VQ ROG STRIX 49″ 3840X1080 VA 144HZ HDR 400 FREESYNC 2 ULTRA-WIDE GAMING MONITOR – £808.99

LG 34GK950F 34″ 3440X1440 NANO IPS FREESYNC 2 HDR 144HZ 1MS CURVED WIDESCREEN LED MONITOR – £899.99

Systems & Laptops

Click any of the prices to be taken directly to the product website!

ASUS TUF FX505DT Laptop – £629.99

ASUS TUF FX705DT Laptop – £649.99

OCUK CITIZEN GAMING PC – £679.99

OCUK SPECTRA GAMING PC – £699.95

ASUS ROG GA502DU Laptop – £949.99

Gigabyte AORUS 15-X9 – £1599.95

Gaming Chairs

Click any of the prices to be taken directly to the product website!

NITRO CONCEPTS C100 GAMING CHAIR – BLACK – £109.99

VERTAGEAR RACING SERIES S-LINE SL2000 REV. 2 GAMING CHAIR BLACK/RED EDITION – £169.99

NITRO CONCEPTS S300 FABRIC GAMING CHAIR – URBAN CAMO – £179.99

NITRO CONCEPTS S300 EX GAMING CHAIR – RADIANT WHITE – £194.99

VERTAGEAR RACING SERIES S-LINE SL4000 REV. 2 GAMING CHAIR BLACK/WHITE EDITION – £199.99

What Do You Think of the Overclockers UK Black Friday Sale?

You can, of course, check out the official Overclockers UK Black Friday sales page via the link here – So be sure to visit it and let us know if you think we’ve missed a trick with one of their better sales items we didn’t cover! As above, the sale is so huge we’ve only covered a tiny portion of it!

If you’re want to check out more (such as our highlights from the Amazon Black Friday sale) check out the link here! – They too have some amazing tech deals on offer!

If you like what you see (whether we mentioned it in our highlights or not), remember to share it with us in the comments! We all want to snag a bargain here!