Blair Witch & Ghostbusters Remastered to Go Free on the EGS

Since it’s launch in late 2018, one of the biggest key features of the EGS (Epic Games Store) has been the fact that the online gaming retailer has regularly offered its users some pretty impressive free gaming titles to claim, own, and keep forever. – It’s a factor that has made even some of the most ardent haters of the platform grudgingly install the app just to claim some of the AAA-games on offer!

Well, if you’ve managed to resist that temptation so far, then next week is set to certainly present you with another conundrum. Why? Well, as part of their Halloween event, both Blair Witch and Ghostbusters Remastered are going to be made available for free!

Blair Witch & Ghostbusters Remastered Going Free on the EGS!

So, starting with Ghostbusters, what you’re getting here is the Remastered version of the 2009 original that brings more improved graphics and visual eye-candy to the game. With Dan Ackroyd regularly citing this as the ‘true’ Ghostbusters 3 sequel (that never happened on the big screen), and featuring the voice talents of all of the main cast, if you haven’t played this yet, then you’ve truly missed out on a gem.

Blair Witch is, admittedly, a bit of an unusual creature. Effectively representing something of a survival horror title seemingly meshing themes from both Silent Hill and Slenderman, while it certainly succeeds at being very scary at points, between the two, Ghostbusters is (at least in my opinion) the far more enjoyable experience. – Albeit, with them both being available to own and claim for free, who am I to argue with that?!

Where Can I Claim My Games?

We should note that at the time of writing, both Layers of Fear 2 and Costume Quest 2 are currently available to claim, for free, on the EGS. If you do, however, want to get yourself set for both these and the other amazing upcoming free gaming launches mentioned above, all you need to do is download and install the EGS launcher on your PC. From there, simply create an account and claim your games!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about their free game promotions and the EGS in general, you can check out the official website via the link here!

