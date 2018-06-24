BlitzWolf BW-SDB1 36-Inch Smart Soundbar Review

BlitzWolf

There are a lot of audio products on the market for seemingly every budget and room size. However, while the high-end stuff often steals the headlines, I’m sure a large number of consumers often shop in the more affordable ranges. When BlitzWolf contacted us and said they had a large and powerful soundbar, which costs well under £100, well, we were more than interested to see what it had to offer.

Who Are BlitzWolf?

While this soundbar is our first review for them, we’ve certainly seen their products in the wold before. With everything from power banks to selfie sticks, headphones to soundbars, torches to USB cables, they make a little bit of everything. They’re a pretty commonplace brand on Amazon, and from what we’ve seen, their reviews are often between 4 and 5 stars, so they must be doing something right.

Features

60W POWERFUL SOUNDBAR – With 6 full range speakers & 2 diaphragms, integrates deep bass, hi-fi stereo surround sound, fully-coverage surround into the living room, experience your favourite TV shows, movies and music with clear, dynamic sound.

WIRED & WIRELESS CONNECTION – Hassle-free wireless Bluetooth connectivity for smart TVs, PC, smartphones; or connects with 3.5mm AUX-in/ HDMI/ Coaxial/ Optical/ USB inputs for TVs, DVD players.(❤18 months warranty❤)

VARIOUS SOUND EFFECT- Various Sound Effect — Freely remote switch and match the, 3D stereo surround sound for movie, dynamic awesome sound for a living concert or music shows, clear dialogue for News and Sports event.

AUTOMATICALLY ON/OFF WITH TV – Smart automatically turn on/off depending on your TV status, also remember the selected EQ mode and automatically adjust to the moderate volume, offer you the best home theatre watching experience.

36-INCH ULTRA-SLIM PREMIUM SOUNDBAR – The slim modern look and all-in-one design maintain a stylish look for your home. It horizontally sits under the TV screen, the best match to deliver realistic amazing sound for big screen TV.

Product Trailer

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official BlitzWolf product page here.

What’s in the Box?

Obviously, you’ll get the soundbar, but more on that in a moment. It comes with a power cable, optical cable, AUX to 3.5mm cable, and a nice remote control. The supplies cable was for US, but since it’s 100-240v compatible and uses a standard figure-8 cable, I was able to substitute my own power cable easily enough.