Blizzard Announce Deal With Hasbro For Overwatch Nerf Guns

Overwatch will be celebrating it’s 2nd birthday this month. Happy Birthday, Overwatch! Despite it being a couple years old now, the game is showing no signs of losing its massive popularity. The team-based FPS game has consistently managed to hold its market thanks to fun gameplay and regular updates. The game still has an exceptionally good player base and I must admit it’s my go-to game for a bit of casual fun.

On the subject of casual fun, I’m sure that you have probably heard of Nerf guns. You know, the ones that fire foam bullets. If you’re a parent you’ve undoubtedly experienced the fallout of a Nerf war.

Well, it seems that two of the greatest bits of casual fun is coming together. Blizzard has announced via a Twitter post that they have struck a deal with toy manufacturer Hasbro to produce Nerf guns based on the game.

A new way to play. Get your hands on Overwatch-themed #NerfRival blasters – coming soon!

Shut up and take my money!

Before you go rushing off to buy yours you need to know something!. While Blizzard has announced this deal, it’s unclear when they will be released. In addition, it’s also a little unclear as to which characters weapons are going to be replicated. As a pretty big fan of Reaper though, I must say that even as a 30 something, I like the idea of running around with his dual-wielded blast cannons shouting “die, die, die!”.

The decision has likely been made as stories of some people modding already available Nerf guns to replicate them occasionally crop up. In addition, this wouldn’t even be the first time that Hasbro has struck a deal for replicas. A limited run of Deadpool inspired Nerf guns were produced by the company.

We wait to see what we will get, but if they manage to get these out within the next couple months, they could be the hottest toy of the Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

What do you think? Would you like an Overwatch Nerf fun? Which would you want the most? – Let us know in the comments!