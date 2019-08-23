Blizzard Confirms WoW Classic Will Not Offer Character Boost

With it being just days until the release of WoW Classic (World of Warcraft) the hype is already starting to build over what many will hope will be the ‘shot in the arm’ the game sorely needs. My opinion is somewhat mixed, but I’m looking forward to it none-the-less.

Speaking of the game over the last few weeks, we have warned that many may not entirely remember just how hard WoW was back in the day. If there were, however, some of you hoping that Blizzard may offer you a shortcut with an automatic level boost, you’re set to be disappointed! – Put simply, it’s not happening!

Blizzard Will Not Offer WoW Classic Character Boosts

In a report via PCGamesN, Blizzard has confirmed that it will categorically not be offering the character boost perk. For those of you unfamiliar with this, its a system that essentially allowed you to ‘fast track’ a character. Usually to a level 10-15 below the cap from the most recent expansion.

In WoW Classic, it’s going to be a grind from 0-60 and, based on most speed runs, that’s going to take you a lot of time!

What Do We Think?

While WoW Classic is going to be great for many, I also suspect that many are going to (very quickly) get frustrated with it. Levelling in old-school World of Warcraft was hard, it was laborious and it took ages! To put this into context, if you start playing WoW Classic on launch day, it’ll likely take you at least 100-200 hours to get to level 60.

I am going to give it a try though and, if so, I look forward to seeing you in Azeroth! (PS – For the Alliance!)

What do you think? Are you looking forward to WoW Classic? Horde or Alliance? – Let us know in the comments!