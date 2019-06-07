Blizzard May Have Cancelled Another Starcraft Based Shooter

Starcraft

It’s been pretty clear over the last year that things are not going particularly well at Blizzard. World of Warcraft subscription levels have thoroughly slumped again after the most recent expansion and their only other major (relatively current) IP being Overwatch, the money isn’t coming in like it used to!

In a report via PCGamesN, however, if you were hoping for something new from the world of Starcraft, it seems you’re set for a disappointment. Why? Well, Blizzard may have cancelled a first-person shooter game, based within the Starcraft universe, to concentrate on other gaming releases.

Am I Having Déjà Vu?

At this point, you might be thinking that you’ve heard about this before and technically, you would be right. This isn’t the first ‘shooter based’ game from Starcraft that Blizzard has cancelled. Ghost was supposed to release in circa 2005 and that project has since been very thoroughly canned. A move that many fans still haven’t forgiven the company for.

So why has this one been scrapped as well? Well, like it or not, it seems that the move has been made to push forward the development of two new games. Specifically, those based on other franchises.

So what can we expect? Well, in a nutshell, probably Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

What Do We Think?

It is disappointing to again see the Starcraft franchise pushed to the side in favour of other gaming releases. Then again, if we’re being honest with ourselves, there would probably be more demand for an Overwatch and certainly an Diablo sequel than a new IP based on the Starcraft franchise. I’m sorry to say it, but Starcraft just isn’t as relevant any more.

With both games expected to be formally announced at Blizzcon 2019, it’s going to be interesting to see if this sacrifice pays off.

What do you think? Which game would you next like to see Blizzard release? – Let us know in the comments!