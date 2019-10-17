Blizzard Releases Gameplay Footage from Warcraft III Reforged

If one thing is clear at Blizzard, it’s that they are currently in something of a desperate need to release a new game. While the release of World of Warcraft Classic is, no doubt, bolstering things a little bit in terms of revenue, it doesn’t gloss over the fact that (taking expansions out of the mix) it’s been over 3 years now since they released anything ‘new’.

It is easy to forget though, that Blizzard is currently working on two remakes from their older IPs. Namely Diablo II and Warcraft III. While there is sadly little news in regards to the former, there is something to get a little optimistic over in the latter. Yes, Blizzard has finally released some new gameplay videos from Warcraft III Reforged and, I must admit, I can’t wait for this to be released.

Warcraft III Reforged

Warcraft III Reforged is a remake of the original 2002 RTS classic and is honestly one of my most favourite games of all time! Since announcing its existence around 2 years ago, however, Blizzard hasn’t been particularly forthcoming with the news.

With the release of around 50-minutes worth of gameplay footage, however, we finally have something we can sink our teeth into!

Is Blizzard Onto A Winner Here?

The game will represent a remake of both the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its (arguably better) expansion, The Frozen Throne. For those of you who never played it, the game is essentially the precursor to ‘World of Warcraft’ showing how things went tits up in Azeroth and the downfall of Arthas into the Lich King.

As you might expect though, this is getting a nice new coat of graphical gloss and, of course, more than a few modernisations. One of which that will likely be of interest to some of you will be the inclusion of mod support which will essentially allow people to take the base game to a whole new level of interest.

This is, put simply, a smart choice for a remake. Particularly given that RTS games are in such short supply at the moment.

When Is It Out?

Sadly, Blizzard hasn’t said anything that could even remotely hint towards a release date. With Blizzcon 2019 set to kick off on November 1st, however, there is hope for news on this game, but we’d still suggest that even if a release date was announced we shouldn’t expect it to arrive until early to mid-2020.

Rest assured though, I’ll be there ready for this! Zug Zug!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Warcraft III Reforged? Did you play the original game? – Let us know in the comments!