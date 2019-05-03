Blizzard Reveal Account Details For WoW Classic

WoW Classic

I must admit that as a (once) huge fan of World of Warcraft, the Summer release of the ‘classic’ version has more than piqued my interest. Admittedly, there are still a lot of questions I have surrounding the game (namely, how much Blizzard are going to try and gouge us for it), but there is a part of me that’s looking forward to tickling the nostalgia bones.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, while Blizzard hasn’t confirmed many hard facts about the game itself, they have clarified the position on how the account will operate in conjunction with any existing version.

Characters

As you may be aware, Blizzard operates a pretty generous limit as to how many characters you can have associated on a single account. Namely, up to 10 spread per server with a maximum of 50.

Many members did, however, have concerns whether this limit would translate over to the classic release. Community Manager Kaivax (a good source for information) has confirmed that this limit will be per game. In other words, you can have 50 characters on your latest retail version and 50 on your classic version.

What Do We Think?

With every indication suggesting that WoW Classic will primarily be made available as part of the standard subscription package, I personally think Blizzard is making a huge mistake. Part of the reason that so many people have left WoW is directly because of the cost. Especially when they raised it a couple of years ago.

Unless they offer me a lower-tier price point, I’m going to skip this and that would be a real shame as, I suspect, many others will too.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!