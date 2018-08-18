Blizzard Says They Are Considering Overwatch On The Switch

Blizzard Consider Overwatch On The Switch

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 3 is definitely going to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. In fairness, this was only really confirming something that we had expected for quite some time. Based on the announcement though, Blizzard has alluded to something that might be far more interesting in terms of release speculation.

In a report via CNET, Blizzard has confirmed that they are considering bringing Overwatch to the Nintendo Switch.

This Would Be A Great Idea

As far as I am concerned, Overwatch is one of the best (if not the best) first-person shooter ever made. Not only do you have a massive roster of varied characters, but the game is designed to suit players of any level. Whether you play it religiously or just hop in for an hour once or twice a week. It is amazingly fun and fantastically accessible. Words that I’m sure many people would apply to the Nintendo ethos as a whole.

Will It Happen?

It’s certainly possible. I’m no expert but I imagine that the Switch has the hardware necessary to pop a ported version out. In addition to this, the portable nature of the system could make Overwatch a fantastic break-out title for the series. Imagine popping Reapers Death Flower while sitting on the bus? Hmm, then again, something shouting ‘die, die, die!’ on public transports these days might cause a few bumholes to tense up a little.

I do, however, really hope that Blizzard looks into this further. It’s another one of these why question that is best answered with ‘why not!’

What do you think? Would you like to see Overwatch on the Nintendo Switch? – Let us know in the comments!