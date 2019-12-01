Blizzard Says Overwatch 2 Will Add ‘Lots’ Of New Heroes

Blizzard certainly didn’t fail to disappoint at Blizzcon 2019. Unlike the prior year’s event which we’ll try to forget ever happened. With the announcement of various new games, Blizzard finally delivered on some long overdue fan service. While Diablo 4 stole the majority of the headlines, however, it shouldn’t be forgotten that another one of their major announcements was Overwatch 2.

Admittedly, I’m hyped for both games. Overwatch does, however, have a very fond place in my gaming heart. As such, I’m hoping that the sequel will look to improve where possible, but not tamper with what makes the current game (even over 3 years on) still fantastic. In a report via PCGamesN, however, comments make by the games assistant director, Aaron Keller, have me a little concerned.

Overwatch 2

Speaking of plans for the game, he was keen to highlight their intention to develop a ‘story mode’ that will look to flesh out some of the characters histories as well as providing new game modes. He also, however, discussed their plans to introduce ‘lots’ of more heroes.

“We’ve got lots of heroes in the works currently for Overwatch 2. We can’t get into who they are exactly, or what their gameplay might be like, but they will help round out the world of Overwatch and give us new gameplay mechanics we have not yet seen.”

While this does sound, on the surface, to be good news, the cynic in me is worried about what ‘lots’ may represent.

Why Am I Worried?

One of the biggest strengths that Overwatch has is that it carries a solid roster of unique characters. Each of them has their own abilities which admittedly, do overlap at points. This mechanic is, however, one of the games’ biggest strengths.

You don’t have to play as one particular character all the time. You can add variety simply by picking someone you either haven’t tried yet or haven’t played much with. The key point is though that, as above, each character feels unique and offers you something different.

Adding new (and particularly ‘lots’) of characters does come with risks. We (or at least I) don’t want a roster of 50 where 20 of them are basically variations on a theme.

While Blizzard has (largely) gotten this right in the past with their new character introductions, we all know that they are well overdue for creating a ‘Poochie’. I’m not saying that ‘lots’ is bad, but it’s a little too vague for my liking.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!