Blizzard – WoW Classic Bug Exploiters Face ‘Punitive Measures’

I must admit that I was somewhat cynical of WoW Classic when it neared release. I suspected that the way in which they were releasing it (as part of the main subscription package) was a mistake and, as such, following some initial early hype, a lot of people would very quickly move away from it. That does not, however, appear to be the case. Blizzard has a runaway success on its hands here! – Hell, it has even managed to get its hooks back into me again!

That isn’t to say that everything has been perfect to date though. For example, Blizzard has confirmed that their classic servers have been the target of regular, consistent and sometimes successful DDoS attacks.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, a glitch within the game was allowing people to make multiple attempts on dungeon bosses (and looting them) without the full instance needing to be reset. While this issue is currently being corrected, Blizzard has said, in no uncertain terms, that if you really exploited this bug, you can expect some ‘punitive damages’.

Blizzard Warn Bug Exploiters of ‘Punitive Measures’

The bug, which they are clearly not publicizing, allowed players the opportunity to repeatedly fight dungeon bosses and, by proxy, farm them for all the loot they had to offer.

In a statement, Blizzard has said:

“We’ve recently become aware of a bug that could be exploited to allow instanced encounters to be completed repeatedly. We have developed a fix for the issue. And we are in the process of deploying it worldwide as soon as possible. We will identify those who knowingly abused this bug in exploitative manner. We will then take appropriate punitive measures.

So, the short version is, if you have been using this exploit heavily, expect to hear from Blizzard in the near future. If you’re currently using it… You might want to stop now! Blizzard is onto you!

What do you think? Have you been playing WoW Classic? – Let us know in the comments!