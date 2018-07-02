Boeing Reveal Plans For Hypersonic Commercial Plane

Boeing is one of the biggest names in terms of aircraft. Their 747 and 737 models are some of the best known in commercial aviation. For the future though, it seems that Boeing wants to do something pretty impressive.

In a report via the Independent Boeing has revealed a new hypersonic jet concept. One that could potentially see flights from New York to London take less than 2 hours!

Specifications!

The plane concept design could potentially reach speeds of up to 3,800mph. That’s around 5 times the speed of sound if you were wondering. That could make a trip across the Atlantic possible in less than 2 hours and the Pacific in less than 3. That’s a pretty massive cut down on how long it currently takes!

If the concept is put into the practical design, it could smash the current record which has been held by Corcorde for quite some time now. If you are interested in giving this a spin though, I’m afraid you have a bit of a wait on your hands. You see, at present, this technology is mostly just in the concept stages.

When Will This Be Ready To Fly?

Boeing has given a conservative estimate that such a plane would not be ready for implementation until the late 2030’s. So basically around 20 years from now. So there’s no immediate rush to get your ticket booked. Given that it currently takes around 7 hours to fly from New York to London though, such a plane would prove to be exceptionally popular.

Hypersonic flight clearly is the future. It just happens to be in the relatively distant future!

