Bojack Horseman Season 5 Trailer Released!

Back in the 90’s, he was in a very famous TV show! I can’t think of many other examples where a show is so succinctly summed up within the first line of the theme tune. For fans of the series, Bojack Horseman has provided an excellent bit of entertainment. Particularly for those who have grown a little weary of Family Guy and want something a little more, dare I say, adult rather than childish.

Anyway, before you start taking shots at me for that remark, I have good news! The official trailer for Season 5 of Bojack Horseman has been released and we have an official launch date for the series.

What Is It About?

Despite the fact that we’re on Season 5, it’s not too late to get involved in this show. The whole thing is available on Netflix and could be watched within a weeks binge. The show is based on an anthropomorphic horse who had a big TV show in the 90’s and has since struggled to get his career back on track. To feed his depression, he uses an assorted number of vices. His biggest issue, behind it all, is that he wants to be a good person, but he knows he isn’t. Over the course of 4 seasons we’ve seen him repeatedly make selfish decisions and hurt those around him, yet he never seems to really figure out what went wrong.

If the trailer is anything to go by though, it looks like Bojack might be exploring that a bit more this year.

I know, this sounds depressing! Trust me though, it’s exceptionally funny and surprisingly smart in both it’s references and humour.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

Bojack Horseman will release on September 14th. Being that this is a Netflix exclusive, it’s possible that the entire series will be released in one lump. Then again, Better Call Saul is currently only on an episode by episode basis (god I love that show too!).

If you were after something new though and haven’t checked out Bojack Horseman, now might be a perfect time.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!