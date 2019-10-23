Borderlands 2 VR Now Available on Steam

That’s right Vault Hunters, the madness that is Borderlands 2 is now fully available in VR! That’s one of the biggest, most bad-ass, and certainly one of the most loot-filled games ever to hit your fancy 3D face goggles. Borderlands 3 may be a heck of a lot of fun, but Borderlands 2 still holds a special place in my loot loving heart. It’s one of the biggest co-op games out there, so it’s a pretty big deal to see a game of this scale head to VR.

Bad Ass Mega Fun Time

Borderlands 2 VR on PC offers the same full-featured experience as the PlayStation VR version. That includes that fantastic and free BAMF DLC Pack. Step into the shoes of a Vault Hunter chasing loot and glory on the treacherous planet of Pandora, going up against the megalomaniacal Handsome Jack and his legions of Hyperion minions.

On top of the massive story campaign you know and love, Borderlands 2 VR adds the new Bad Ass Mega Fun Time mechanic, which lets you slow down the action to dodge an attack or fully appreciate a particularly beautiful explosion. Think somewhere between the classic Borderlands 2 experience, and Max Payne’s bullet-time… or Superhot, since Max Payne is a bit old for some of you to remember.

Borderlands 2 VR BAMF DLC

The BAMF DLC Pack—available for free after you’ve purchased Borderlands 2 VR—includes four expansive DLC campaigns and two additional character classes as Gaige the Mechromancer and Krieg the Psycho join Borderlands 2’s original four Vault Hunters. The DLC campaigns offer tons of new environments, quests, gear, guns, enemies, bosses, and so much more. Embark on a swashbuckling adventure as you search for hidden treasure buried beneath desert sands in Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty. Prove your badassitude in a gladiatorial tournament full of copious explosions in Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage. Travel to the savage continent of Aegrus for a safari rife with exotic creatures in Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt. And make your wildest, most ridiculous tabletop fantasies come true in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

System Requirements

Minimum Specs

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590/AMD FX 8370 equivalent or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater

Memory: 8GB RAM

Operating system: Windows 10

HDD: 5GB available space

Direct X Version: DirectX 11

Recommended Specs

Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 480 equivalent or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Operating system: Windows 10

HDD: 12GB available space

Direct X Version: DirectX 11

Officially supported headsets: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S

Language support: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese

Where to Buy

Check out where to buy in your region here. Or just jump ahead to Steam here.