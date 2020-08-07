Borderlands 3 is Having an Extended Free Weekend on Steam

/ 11 mins ago
Borderlands 3 is Having an Extended Free Weekend on Steam 1

Good news folks! The weekend is nearly upon us and, if you’re anything like me, you’re probably already putting some thought into what you might be doing in terms of gaming. Well, if you fancy a bit of fun and manic FPS action, then pay attention, because Borderlands 3 is having an extended free weekend on Steam starting now and running all the way up until August 12th!

Borderlands 3

Although initially releasing as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Borderlands 3 has been available on Steam for a few months now. And if our comments section was anything to go by at the time, many of you were specifically waiting for it to land on Steam before buying it!

So, with it being free to play between now and Wednesday, it might just be the perfect time for you to try it out. It will, after all, cost you nothing!

Where Can I Try it Out?

Presuming you have the Steam app installed on your PC, a quick search of the store for ‘Borderlands 3’ should quickly point you in the right direction. Failing which, you can visit the website via the link here!

With it available to own and keep forever with a pretty hefty 50% discount as well, if you have been holding fire on getting Borderlands 3, now seems as good a time as any to finally take the plunge!

What do you think? Are you going to be trying out this extended free weekend? – Let us know in the comments!

