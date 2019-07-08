Borderlands 3 Will Have a ‘Ping’ System Like Apex Legends

Gearbox Confirms at GuardianCon

Borderlands 3 will be adopting Apex Legends‘ most beloved feature: the Ping system. Developer Gearbox has confirmed via a panel at Destiny 2’s GuardianCon. They have since posted a follow-up blog post detailing the feature, as well as upcoming accessibility options.

The ping system allows squad members to quickly inform teammates of loot, guns, enemy and point of interest locations without using voice-over communications. When players ‘ping’ an item, this becomes highlighted on the teammates screen. Thus letting them see it easily in the background. Watch the video above from YouTuber Canno to see it in action.

This feature is so effective in co-op games that both Fortnite and PUBG have since adopted a similar system of their own. You can see PUBG’s “Quick Marker System” implementation above. Gearbox even wants fans to see a preview of their own system. Just watch the video below:

When is Borderlands 3 Coming Out?

Borderlands 3 will be playable on September 13th. It will be available on the Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. On the PC, it will be exclusively available via the EPIC Games Store for the first six months.

To see what other new features will be on the game, check out the latest Gearbox blog post.