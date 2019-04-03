Borderlands GOTY and Ultra HD Texture Pack Out Now
Ron Perillo / 2 hours ago
Featuring Visual Upgrades and More
Gearbox and 2K Games has released the new Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, essentially a remaster of the 2010 GOTY. However, now it features various visual upgrades, including 4K UHD textures. It also has gameplay tweaks such as the Borderlands 2 minimap, for example. Plus, a series of new guns, new character customization options, and more.
Just like the the 2010 GOTY, it includes all four expansion DLCs.
These are The Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution. All remastered for 4K UHD as well.
Handsome Extras Now Available As Well
As an added extra bonus, Gear box is also rolling out an Ultra HD texture pack for The Handsome Collection. This UHD texture pack affects characters, vehicles, weapons and environments. Although Gearbox did not specify whether there are more changes beyond visual upgrades.
How Much is Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition?
Those who own the original game on PC are getting it for free. However, for those who want to experience the game anew, it is also available as a stand alone on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $30 USD. So far, it is not live yet on both consoles, but it is available for pre-order.
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition will be available for digital download April 3 on PlayStation and Xbox Stores at 7am PT / 15:00 BST. Steam users can download the update at 10am PT / 18:00 BST tomorrow. Physical copies & physical pre-orders are limited to the US & Canada.— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) April 2, 2019