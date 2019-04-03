Borderlands GOTY and Ultra HD Texture Pack Out Now

Featuring Visual Upgrades and More

Gearbox and 2K Games has released the new Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, essentially a remaster of the 2010 GOTY. However, now it features various visual upgrades, including 4K UHD textures. It also has gameplay tweaks such as the Borderlands 2 minimap, for example. Plus, a series of new guns, new character customization options, and more.

Just like the the 2010 GOTY, it includes all four expansion DLCs.

These are The Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution. All remastered for 4K UHD as well.

Handsome Extras Now Available As Well

As an added extra bonus, Gear box is also rolling out an Ultra HD texture pack for The Handsome Collection. This UHD texture pack affects characters, vehicles, weapons and environments. Although Gearbox did not specify whether there are more changes beyond visual upgrades.

How Much is Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition?

Those who own the original game on PC are getting it for free. However, for those who want to experience the game anew, it is also available as a stand alone on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $30 USD. So far, it is not live yet on both consoles, but it is available for pre-order.