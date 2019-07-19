Borderlands is Free to Play This Weekend on Steam

The weekend is (nearly) upon us and what better way to spend it than to get the chance to play one of the greatest games ever made? Better still, you can play it all weekend for absolutely nothing! Yes, as part of the latest Steam free weekend, the original Borderlands game is available (now) to play for free!

Time to buckle up for some mindless gun blasting fun!

Borderlands Hits the Steam Free Weekend

We should note that this is the original Borderlands game. Namely, the one that was released in 2009. Despite it being 10 years old now, however, it still stands up remarkably well and is well worth playing.

Given that it’s available for free as well, if you haven’t played it yet, there’s no better time to try it out!

Where Can I Try It Out?

Presuming you have Steam installed on your PC, a quick visit to the store game should show you the free link where you can download your weekend copy. You can, of course, also visit their official website via the link here!

Better still, if you enjoy it, the game is currently on sale for just -£12.49.

This is, of course, probably done to ramp up a little attention for Borderlands 3. If you can’t think of anything better to play this weekend, I can heartily recommend this!

What do you think? Are you going to be trying this out? Are you looking forward to Borderlands 3? – Let us know in the comments!