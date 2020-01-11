Boundary Release Real-Time Ray-Tracing Demo Video

Boundary is an upcoming PC game set for release later this year. Haven’t you heard of it? Well, if not, given that it will feature multiplayer first-person combat in space, it certainly sounds like an ambitious title. If that wasn’t enough, however, it is also one of the (relatively few) upcoming gaming releases that is confirmed to be using the ray-tracing effects offered by the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards.

Well, in releasing a demo-video. the developers ‘Surgical Scalpels’ have given us a little taste of what we can expect from the ray-tracing effects and it looks absolutely glorious! – Check out the video below!

Boundary Releases Ray-Tracing Demo Video

Now, while this tech-demo video does look absolutely stunning, ‘Surgical Scalpels’ does throw in a caveat. Namely, that this is still a work in progress. As such, upon launch, the ray-tracing effects could be made even better, but similarly, they might have to reel them in a little.

It’s well known that while ray-tracing does look fantastic, it does have a relatively significant impact upon a game’s performance. As such, to get this game to run at a reasonable level, some accommodations might have to be made.

What Do We Think?

Despite the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards launching in Autumn 2018, we have (arguably) yet to see a game that has really utilised the features offered within its technology to its fullest extent. Based on this video though, Boundary may be looking to be one of the first. Presuming though, that this ray-tracing glory isn’t coming at too much of a performance cost!

With the game scheduled for release in late 2020, all we can say is that we’ll be keeping a close eye on this one!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the video? Do you own an Nvidia 20XX graphics card? If so, what are your thoughts on ray-tracing so far? – Let us know in the comments!