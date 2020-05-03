BPM – The Doom Inspired… Rhythm Game!?

I’ve seen some pretty cool genre-crossing games over the years, but when it boils down to it, the words FPS and rhythm game don’t really go together well, or so I thought. Now we have BPM: Bullets Per Minute! The developers at Awe Interactive came up with the genius idea of taking the hardcore and violent FPS style of a DOOM game and smushed them into something akin to Beat Saber or Guitar Hero. What I find even cooler though is that it appears to have worked really well.

Basically, you do EVERYTHING to the beat. Hence the name BPM: Bullets Per Minute. Every shot, every reload, every move, rocket jump, hop, dash, melee, it’s all choreographed. It doesn’t appear to be on the rails either, thanks to it using a procedurally-generated dungeon system, five different characters and a good array of weapons, buffs and bonuses. So basically it’s a Rogue-like Doom-Like Rhythm game.

Trailer

Check out the trailer below and tell me you aren’t eager to play this!

I AM EAGER TO PLAY THIS!

I thought so, well their Steam page says we’ll only have to wait until August 2020, so I suspect you’ll be seeing more of BPM in the near future.

  • Shoot, jump and dodge to the beat while battling hordes of enemies.
  • Fight powerful bosses in challenging boss battles that will push you to the edge.
  • Explore randomly generated dungeons.
  • Choose from 5 different characters with unique strengths and weaknesses.
  • Wield a powerful arsenal of weapons, all with different behaviour for firing and reloading to the beat of the soundtrack.
  • Battle a diverse array of enemies, each with unique rhythmic behaviours.
  • Get overpowered and fire shotgun rockets while flying through the air.
  • Utilize abilities that radically alter the way you play the game, from teleport to freezing bolts.
  • Equip over 40 items that buff your character in unique and interesting ways.
  • Experience an epic rock opera soundtrack.
  • Challenge modes for extra gameplay.
