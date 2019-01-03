Cancer Breathalyser Detection Device Being Trialled In UK

Cancer Breathalyser

When it comes to cancer, early detection is a major factor in the success of subsequent treatment. As such, it’s always interesting to hear when new devices come onto the market which may help to assist this. One such device, however, is certainly a little different to what you might have expected.

In a report via SkyNews, a cancer breathalyser is currently being trialled in the UK. The hope is that its technology may be able to help assist the early detection of cancer and, by proxy, save many lives!

How Does It Work?

The trial is initially being run at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, UK. The concept of the device is very simple. People breathe into the mask device which captures molecules which are then sent for analysis which may reveal information that the person may have cancerous cells. It is believed that the system could not only save lives but would also potentially be a huge cost-cutting method to current systems.

Owlstone Medical

Owlstone Medical, the company behind the device has said: “The concept of providing a whole-body snapshot in a completely non-invasive way is very powerful. And could reduce harm by sparing patients from more invasive tests they don’t need.”

If the early trials are successful, it is therefore likely that we may see a nationwide adoption of these in the very near future. All in all, it sounds like good news to me. Let’s hope it works!

