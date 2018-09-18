British Diver Sues Elon Musk For ‘Paedophile’ Comments

British Diver Officially Sues Elon Musk For ‘Paedophile’ Comments

You may recall earlier in the year the story about a group of boys in Thailand who got stuck in a cave due to an ill-fated (and advised) ritual. The story quickly gained worldwide attention with many people volunteering their help and assistance in rescuing the boys. One such person was Vernon Unsworth, a British diver who as part of a team was able to successfully rescue all of the children.

Elon Musk offered to help, but unfortunately, the machine he sent was completely unsuitable for the job at hand.

During this time though he made some rather ill-advised remarks about Mr Unsworth in which he accused him of being a ‘paedophile’. Well, in a report via SkyNews, Mr Unsworth has finally decided that he will sue Elon Musk over it!

It Didn’t Need To Get To This?

Initially, Mr Unsworth just asked for an apology from Elon Musk, which he did get. A few weeks ago, however, Elon Musk decided again to mention the allegations. This is likely the driving factor which has led to Mr Unsworth suing Elon Musk for ‘defamation of character’ and ‘slander’.

He has sued him for an amount reported to be £43,000.

This puts Elon Musk in a rather difficult position, both in legal and publicity terms. To avoid losing the case, he will have to effectively prove that his claims are true.

Elon Musk Should Just Pay And Try To Keep Quiet

It’s at times like this that it becomes apparent that Elon Musk might be his own worst enemy. He is a regular commentator on his social media accounts, but it seems that more often than not his posts get him into hot water. Hot water which, incidentally, has been the main fuel for calls for him to step down from the company.

This is, however, something he clearly didn’t need at the moment either. Remember though, he had already apologised over this so was it smart to bring the matter up again?

What do you think? Is he a liability to Tesla? – Let us know in the comments!