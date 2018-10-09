Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer Released!

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Multiplay Gameplay Trailer Released!

With Battlefield 5 delayed (and looking more than a little underwhelming) many people are banking on Call of Duty Black Ops 4 to be the stand-out first-person shooter of the year. While these games do generally (not always) tend to have a decent single player campaign, the main focus of the releases, particularly in recent years, has been the multiplayer modes.

Well, to get you a little excited, a brand new trailer has been released showcasing the multiplayer gameplay in action!

What Do We Think?

I don’t profess to be a big fan of Call of Duty as a whole. Largely I have always erred towards Battlefield 5. On this occasion though, dare I say, Black Ops 4 is looking the far safer bet for the more enjoyable online experience. That’s probably got 50% of you nodding in agreement and the other 50% fervently typing abuse at me in the comments!

From what I’ve seen between the two though, Black Ops 4 is edging it for me!

When Is It Out?

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on October 12th. Yes, we are just literally days away from what, for many, will be the biggest gaming release left before the end of the year. Well, presuming that you’re not also eagerly anticipating Red Dead Redemption 2.

If I had a choice between the two though, I think I’d have to go for the latter.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!