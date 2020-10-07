Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Beta Requirements Revealed

October 15th will mark the date in which the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC open beta begins and, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll undoubtedly be looking forward to checking this out. If that is the case, however, then you’re going to want to know if your PC is beefy enough to handle it.

Well, in that regard we have some excellent news. Coming in a report via DSOGaming, we have the confirmation PC requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (open beta), and, in something of a moderate surprise, they are exceptionally benign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Open Beta PC Requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent.

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Audio: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Audio: DirectX compatible, requires DirectX 12 compatible system

What Do We Think?

We must admit to being more than a little surprised at just how forgiving these PC requirements are. Even at recommended, the technology listed here is more than a little forgiving and, as such, if you do plan on giving this a go, it seems pretty clear that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC open beta will be happy running on even PCs stuck in potato country.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!