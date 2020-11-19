Call of Duty: Cold War Has Already Nerfed the Infamous MP5!

Having been a huge fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and particularly the online multiplayer modes, I was more than a little excited to check out the newly released ‘Black Ops Cold War’ addition to the franchise. In a nutshell, though, both the initial reactions of myself (and most of my friends who I play it online with) hasn’t been overly positive.

While official game review websites have been borderline hyperbolic with its praise for the title (with the typically high scores associated with it), the game does have some pretty major problems. And chief among them is the massively overpowered MP5 in online multiplayer modes! – Put simply, if you haven’t been using this gun since it’s launch, you’ve probably not been having much fun as you put around a dozen assault rifle bullets in a target to no discernible effect while they turn around and instantly mow you down with the MP5! – Quite frankly, the MP5 was overpowered, and practically everyone both knows it and uses it!

Following a report via Twitter, however, if you have been one of those crazed MP5-wielding killers, the good times may be over as it has now been confirmed that this gun has been nerfed. And quite significantly too!

The first post-launch balance update is live. We’re keeping this limited to the 1 gun we’ve gotten the most feedback on, as we continue working on the larger pass for Season 1. https://t.co/UC1heS3j6S — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) November 18, 2020

Call of Duty: Cold Wars Nerfs the MP5

Initially, while Treyarch had confirmed that an MP5 nerf was on the way, they did originally state that it wasn’t due to happen until the official release of the season 1 update (expected in early December). It seems, however, that the outcry from gamers for at least some viability in using other weapons and classes has forced them into introducing the nerf early, and, based on the figures, it certainly seems like a hefty amount of punch has been taken off the gun.

Reducing the damage output by 33% is, after all, a massively substantial figure. Not only that though, but they have also increased the initial recoil meaning that accuracy and control will also be down!

What Do We Think?

The Call of Duty: Cold War update has been applied over the last 24-hours. So, depending on when you last played the game, you may not be aware of this change yet. As such, if MP5’s have been driving you to borderline madness in Call of Duty: Cold War, the good news is that, at least temporarily, some kind of balance has been restored to the force.

And, on the plus side, this nerf came a lot quicker than the one to the 725 ‘sniper’ shotgun in Modern Warfare! – Another initially overpowered monstrosity!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!