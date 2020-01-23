Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Issues Players a Terrifying Warning

So, last night I went to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare and find that I have a 45GB update. Oh well, guess I’d just let it run and play it today, right? Well, it seems that it’s just as well I didn’t log-in last night, because if I did I might have encountered a message that may have made me soil myself.

Following reports on Reddit (and confirmation from the developer) Call of Duty Modern Warfare is issuing users with a rather terrifying message. Namely, that their data has been corrupted and they must reset their rank to continue!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Now, while COD:MW has a single-player mode, the multiplayer versions are undoubtedly the most popular. With a ranking system in place that allows you to unlock attachments to your weapons etc., having to reset all of this to play the game would, quite frankly, be an unthinkable prospect.

I mean, how many more times would I have to be called a noob before I got my golden 725 shotgun back?!

Well, the good news is that Infinity Ward is aware of the issue, but if you do encounter the message when loading Call of Duty, you’re advised to select neither yes nor no.

We're currently investigating an issue where players are getting an error prompt informing them their data is corrupt or did not download properly. Please do not select either option, but please hard close your application. Thank you for your patience while we work on this issue. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) 22 January 2020

What Should I Do?

As per the official Twitter post above, don’t pick yes or no. Simply perform a hard shutdown of the application. In other words, PC users should ALT+F4 and console users should (presumably) restart their system.

It is believed that the message does not appear all the time and, as such, albeit crude, this fix should stop the message from appearing when you try the next time. It isn’t, however, permanent and as such, it might pop-up every now and then!

With Infinity Ward currently working on a fix, I daresay that between now and then, however, there’s still going to be a few Call of Duty people panicking over this!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!