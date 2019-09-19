Call of Duty Modern Warfare Reveals Beta PC Requirements

I have to admit that it’s been a very long time since a Call of Duty game managed to grab my attention. With the upcoming release of Modern Warfare, however, while I’m not necessarily over a barrel just yet, I am more than a little curious.

I daresay, however, that many of you are really looking forward to trying out the beta that releases today for those who pre-ordered the game and, if not, the open beta that is set to launch tomorrow.

Well, if you are one of those people planning to do this on your PC, then we have some important news. In a report via DSOGaming, Activision has formally revealed the PC requirements for the beta release. How will your system fare?…

Call of Duty Modern Warfare System Requirements (Beta)

Minimum Requirements:

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1709 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible



Recommended Requirements

Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD: 45GB HD space

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

What Do We Think?

Overall, not too bad. Undoubtedly one of the stand-out points is that this game will require a system with DirectX 12. While that is fairly standard on Windows 10, it is somewhat limited on older operating systems. So if you are running Windows 7, you might (preemptively) want to make sure you have that version installed. You can check out the official Microsoft DirectX website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to trying out the Call of Duty Modern Warfare beta? – Let us know in the comments!