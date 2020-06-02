Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 Launch Has Been Delayed

If you’re a fan of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, then you were probably aware that this Wednesday would mark the official start of season 4 and all the new content that would bring. It seems, however, that world events have (quite rightly) taken a higher priority to gaming as following an official Twitter post, Activision has confirmed that the launch has been, for the moment, indefinitely postponed.

Activision Delays Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 Launch

Now, while Activision doesn’t specifically cite it, it doesn’t exactly take a genius to figure out that the decision has been made based upon the current exceptionally high-tensions in America surrounding the death of George Floyd.

In this context, while the news may be of great disappointment to some, it’s hardly unfair to suggest that there are bigger priorities at the moment that deserve more attention that a new update to a video game.

When Will it Be Released?

The unusual factor in the delay is that Activision has not really given any indication as to when season 4 will be released. One would presume that the delay will likely be for around a month, but until anything is officially confirmed Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be giving season 3 an extended stay.

What do you think? Do you agree with this decision? Do you think we can expect to see more similar delays from game developers? – Let us know in the comments!