Call of Duty MW S5 – A Big Patch Making your Game Smaller!

Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare should be officially starting in the next few days and while that will bring with it a lot of new and fresh content, there is always the concern about how much bigger it was going to make this already pretty colossal game. And by bigger, I’m talking about the amount of data that is physically required which currently stands at around 180-190GB on the PC version.

Well, if this was a concern of yours, then there is some (potentially) excellent news! Following a report via PCGamesN, while the update itself is going to be pretty huge, it is (finally) going to start looking at shrinking down the game’s overall size!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Season 5

While not going into any actual specifics, while Modern Warfare product director Paul Haile has confirmed that the update is going to be ‘huge’, once completed the overall file size on your console should be notably lower than when compared to season 4. While it’s unclear how this has been achieved, one would suspect that they have (better late than never) started looking at providing some decent compression to some of the game’s assets.

“Season 5 is coming soon, and it’s big. With the update, we’re including all the new content for the season as well as optimising our asset packs. This means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we’re adding a bunch of new content for the season. It’s a priority for us to keep working on reducing the overall size of MW and WZ on your hard drives, but at the same time also delivering new seasons for everyone to enjoy. We’ll continue to work on this and keep pushing space reductions out with future updates.”

What Do We Think?

While this is certainly a positive bit of news for console owners whose hard drives are bursting at the seems, as a player of the PC version, I did note that it was only the console version specifically cited that was getting slimmer. While I remain hopeful that the PC version will also see a diet, I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t!

To put this into context though, having had Modern Warfare installed on a 256GB SSD, I’ve had to take the rather annoying step to move it over to my other 500GB drive. I just knew that, sooner or later, the first drive wasn’t going to be big enough, but who knows, maybe this update will have me less nervous about what I have installed moving forward!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!