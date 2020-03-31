Call of Duty MW2 Remastered Includes THAT Mission!

Activision is expected, at some point today, the formally announce Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Now, given that this is one of my most favourite games from the franchise, I must admit that this is a release I am thoroughly looking forward to. There was, however, a pretty hefty elephant in the room. Namely, would it include that mission?

Well, following a leaked video on YouTube showing footage from the game, we can confirm it 100%. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will have ‘No Russian’.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered to Include ‘No Russian’

Now, your knowledge of ‘No Russian’ will likely depend on how old you are or how well you know your gaming controversies. Put simply though, ‘No Russian’ is up there with the biggest including Mortal Kombat’s fatalities and Grand Theft Auto’s ‘Hot Coffee’.

So, what is ‘No Russian’? Well, it was the first mission of the single-player campaign and portrayed a terrorist group shooting civilians in an airport. Yeah, you begin to see why people like Jack Thompson got in a tizzy about it!

Definitely A Surprise!

Given the controversy raised by the infamous mission (and trust me, there was a LOT of it), it was always a matter of debate whether the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remaster would include it. Put simply, they could’ve cut it out and more people would’ve nodded sagely rather than grumbled. Like it or not though, we’re getting all missions, all content, and even the most dubious aspect of it!

What do you think? Are you surprised ‘No Russian’ has been kept in the remaster? – Let us know in the comments!