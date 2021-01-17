Call of Duty Warzone Quad Team Sets New Kill World Record

Having achieved a handful of Call of Duty Warzone wins with my friends, I certainly don’t profess to any of us being particularly good at it. On those rare occasions where we have been able to beat the odds, we usually tend to amass around 20-30 kills between the four of us. Following a Twitter post by user ‘@TheMylesLive‘, however, it seems that our meagre achievements have been put to shame as a quads team has just achieved a new world record by amassing 143 (and no, that’s not a typo) kills within a single round.

Call of Duty Warzone

Achieved by Call of Duty streamers TheMylesLive, Stukawaki, ScummN, and 62yKreJ, the four players managed to achieve a ridiculously huge 143 kills within a single round of Warzone. – A score that easily beats the previous record of 138 kills.

You can check out a quick reaction clip of it below, but I should point out (and this may rub some of you up the wrong way) that the reason they achieved this many kills was undoubtedly aided by their heavy use of the currently amazingly overpowered (even despite a recent patch) DMR-14.

Will It Be Beat?

As noted above, the utilization of the DMR-14 undoubtedly played a very significant factor in very quickly mowing down a lot of the other Warzone players. Can this achievement of 143 kills be beaten though? – Well, in my opinion, only if someone does it within the next few weeks before the gun is nerfed into oblivion or, and this is certainly possible, another screw up occurs at Activision that sees a brand new overpowered gun enter the game.

For the moment though, it’s a big kudos to TheMylesLive, Stukawaki, ScummN, and 62yKreJ. Well done on making me feel even more mediocre at Call of Duty Warzone than I did before!

