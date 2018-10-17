You Can Buy a Solid Gold iPhone XS MAX for $94,995 USD

Fully Unlocked Solid Gold iPhone

In case you think Apple‘s $1,449 iPhone XS MAX 512GB phone is not nearly expensive enough, you can actually splurge a lot more and get a solid gold version for $94,995 USD. The custom iPhone is made by high-end luxury device customizer Brikk, taking an Assay certified slab of gold and using it as housing for the iPhone XS MAX.

In case that is too rich for your blood, there is also an iPhone XS 512GB variant which costs $20,000 less. Which puts the price at $74,995, and still costs more than what many people make a year. This XS model has 250 grams or 8.88 ounces of 22 karat gold. Meanwhile, the XS MAX model contains 313 grams or 11.08 ounces of 22k gold.

What If I Only Have $5,000 USD?

For under $5000, you can get a 24 karat gold classic Airpods to match with these iPhones. These are not from solid gold but are gold plated (3.0 microns). Furthermore, they also come with a matching gold-plated container.

In case gold is not your thing, Brikk also sells an 18K Rose Gold and a 950 Platinum version. Both are available for the same price at $4,995. You can also spring for the ‘Deluxe’ version bedazzled with 2.00 karat diamonds for $9,995 USD.

Too bad spending that much money doesn’t fix the inherent battery problems on Apple’s design.