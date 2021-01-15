Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase!

All going well, Capcom is expected to release the new and latest Resident Evil game (Village) at some point before the end of this year. – With the continuing COVID-19 situation, however, we wouldn’t go as far as to say that such a release date is written in stone yet! – Following an announcement on their official Twitter account, however, if you’re hungering for Capcom news like a zombie hungers for brains, then you’re going to want to check this out as a ‘showcase’ presentation featuring lots of news surrounding the Resident Evil franchise has just been confirmed!

Resident Evil Showcase

The main key focus of the showcase event will be to reveal some new details surrounding Resident Evil Village (RE8) that will include gameplay footage and, if that wasn’t enough, the release of a brand new trailer. With the Twitter alluding to ‘more’, however, there is a little suspicion that not all of the announcements made during this showcase event will simply be surrounding this one individual gaming release.

It is at least suggestive that other news from the Resident Evil franchise, as a whole, may also be revealed!

When Does It Start?

The Resident Evil showcase is set to start at 10 pm UK time on the 21st of January. – As such, if you want to check that out, we’d strongly advise you to keep one close eye on their social media accounts, and of course, their YouTube channel which you can check out via the link here!

What do you think? What would you like to see revealed at the event? Do you think Capcom might be set to announce a few surprises? – Let us know in the comments!
