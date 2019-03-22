Capcom Confirm Huge Devil May Cry 5 Sales

Devil May Cry 5

It has been just over two weeks since the release of Devil May Cry 5 and with it being so positively received by both fans and critics it seemed more than likely that Capcom’s hot streak would continue.

With the prior successful releases of Monster Hunter World and the Resident Evil 2 remake, in the last 6-months, the company has dragged itself out of the doldrums. With the success now of Devil May Cry 5, they are (arguably) currently the most prolific developer. At least, the one with the most success.

Just how successful has the game’s launch been though? Well, in a report via GamesIndustry, Capcom has confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 has shipped over 2 million units in just it’s first 2-weeks.

Return To Form

While the Devil May Cry franchise is very popular, the release of the 5th game was not without its risks. For example, in recent years the franchise has largely seen releases that were either poor quality remasters or generally sub-par and entirely forgettable.

Good Signs For Capcom

Around this time last year, I was starting to get more than a little concerned for Capcom. Despite being on a good streak now, they had an equally poor one then. Particularly with games such as Street Fighter 5 being so poorly received on launch.

While Devil May Cry 5 isn’t perfect, it is a strong outing for the franchise and, if nothing else, a solid reminder about just how great the series can be.

Let’s hope that Capcom chooses to capitalise on this success rather than squander it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!