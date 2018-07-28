Capcom Confirms Monster Hunter World Is Processor Intensive

Monster Hunter World is releasing very shortly for the PC. After receiving positive reviews for the console release, hopes are high that the PC version will be equally as good and perhaps more visually impressive than it already is. With some people getting early-access copies though, concerns were raised that the game might be an exceptionally high demander for PC resources.

One user reported that in 1440p (aka 2k resolution) they were unable to pull a solid 60 fps even with the assistance of a Nvidia 1080. In a report via DSOGaming, Capcom has seemingly confirmed this but states that the game is actually more processor intensive than GPU.

Processor Intensive

It’s unusual for a game to be processor intensive. So few games, after all, are designed to really fully optimise multiple core processors. It’s for this reason that Intel has usually been the stronger in gaming performance despite AMD’s much higher core count.

Capcom has, however, confirmed that Monster Hunter World is a bit demanding, but more from a CPU than GPU aspect: “To eliminate interstitial loading during active gameplay, MHW loads the entire level into memory. In addition to managing assets loaded into memory, it keeps track of monster interactions, health status, environment/object changes, manages LOD & object culling, calculates collision detection and physics simulation, and tons of other background telemetry stuff that you don’t see yet requires CPU cycle. This is in addition to supporting any GPU rendering tasks.”

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to say. Hopefully, Monster Hunter World will play well on PC without having to have a powerhouse PC to back it up. Based on the information we have so far, it seems that most will find it comfortable in 1080p. Those that do want the higher resolutions though might struggle on a level not seen since Final Fantasy XV.

