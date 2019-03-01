Capcom Confirms Resident Evil 2 Has Sold 4 Million Copies

Resident Evil 2

With the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake last month, given the hype it had received there was more than a few expectations on Capcom. Specifically, to deliver a game that would meet fan expectations. A target notably high being that many already considered the original Resident Evil 2 to have been the greatest released in the series to date.

Fortunately, when it finally landed we were not disappointed. Resident Evil 2 was (and is) a truly excellent game. It was a particular highlight to see Capcom go to the trouble to have redesigned the game from the ground up rather than just go for a (much simpler) HD texture replacement of the original.

It is, therefore, hardly any surprise that the game has done well in sales. Just how well though? Well, in a report via GamesIndustry, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 2 sales have now topped over 4 million units sold.

Impressive Work

When you consider that the game has only just been released for a month, reaching 4 million sales is very impressive. It is, however, again a testament to just how well this game has been received. Even the vast majority of what you might call the ‘hardcore’ fans seem delighted with the end result.

It might sound like hyperbole, but if you haven’t played this game yet, you honestly really need to.

