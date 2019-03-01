Capcom Confirms Resident Evil 2 Has Sold 4 Million Copies

/ 7 hours ago

CAPCOM's Resident Evil 2 Time-Limited Demo is Now Available

Resident Evil 2

With the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake last month, given the hype it had received there was more than a few expectations on Capcom. Specifically, to deliver a game that would meet fan expectations. A target notably high being that many already considered the original Resident Evil 2 to have been the greatest released in the series to date.

Fortunately, when it finally landed we were not disappointed. Resident Evil 2 was (and is) a truly excellent game. It was a particular highlight to see Capcom go to the trouble to have redesigned the game from the ground up rather than just go for a (much simpler) HD texture replacement of the original.

It is, therefore, hardly any surprise that the game has done well in sales. Just how well though? Well, in a report via GamesIndustry, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 2 sales have now topped over 4 million units sold.

CAPCOM's Resident Evil 2 Time-Limited Demo is Now AvailableImpressive Work

When you consider that the game has only just been released for a month, reaching 4 million sales is very impressive. It is, however, again a testament to just how well this game has been received. Even the vast majority of what you might call the ‘hardcore’ fans seem delighted with the end result.

It might sound like hyperbole, but if you haven’t played this game yet, you honestly really need to.

What do you think? Have you played the Resident Evil 2 remake? If so, what did you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results