Capcom Cyber-Attack Reveals Game Launch Schedule up to 2024

Following a number of rumors earlier this month, Capcom finally confirmed just a few days ago that it had indeed received a colossally huge cyberattack. One that resulted in around 1TB of massively important data being (in some cases, potentially) compromised, encrypted, or stolen! – With this including a huge variety of information on staff members (past, current, and even just applicants), finances, and even possibly consumer contact details (that means us), this was clearly a very huge problem!

Just how bad was it though? – Well, while Capcom is still undoubtedly trying to figure that out, one major piece of information has leaked on the internet, reportedly coming directly from the hacking group, that may shed more than a little light on exactly what is in their hands!

Capcom Gaming Release Schedule!

Coming in a report via PushSquare, a document has leaked online apparently containing Capcom’s entire gaming release schedule (with estimated dates) up until the end of 2024! – Put simply, this is huge, and if it is proven to be accurate, it may well have revealed the upcoming release of at least 8 gaming titles that, at least to my knowledge, Capcom hasn’t even confirmed nor hinted at the potential existence of yet!

The list of games revealed includes:

Resident Evil Outrage – Q4 2021

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Q2 2022

Street Fighter 6 – Q3 2022

Rockman (Mega Man in English) Match – Q3 2022

Resident Evil 4 Remake – Q4 2022

Onimusha New Work – Q4 2022

Monster Hunter 6 – Q2 2023

Biohazard Apocalypse – Q3 2023

Super Street Fighter 6 – Q4 2023

Final Fight Remake – Q2 2024

Power Stone Remake – Q3 2024

Ultra Street Fighter 6 – Q4 2024

Resident Evil Hank – Q4 2024

What Do We Think?

Most importantly, you have to understand what this information really represents to Capcom. Firstly, because this is important, the release dates are not as significant as you might initially think. These are always flexible as a game’s development continues and, put simply, although indicative of roughly when the respective games should land, the key point is that you shouldn’t take them as gospel.

The crux of the issue here is simply the fact that, at least potentially up until the end of 2024, Capcom no longer can make any huge gaming announcements without it already potentially having been revealed here first! – On a semi-related subject as well, if you were hoping for a particular sequel or remake of a Capcom IP, this list may have the double-edged sword of either raising or completely dashing the hopes of fans.

More than anything though, I’m mildly curious about what ‘Resident Evil: Hank’ might be. And just because it reminded me of it, you can have this image below while you ponder that question.