Capcom Hints Resident Evil Village May Come to PS4/Xbox One

With Resident Evil Village (8) set for release at some point in the early part of 2021, at the time of writing it is understood that Capcom is only designing this game specifically for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platform/s. In other words, there is absolutely nothing to confirm nor suggest that this game will ever be released on ‘current-gen’ consoles.

Following a report via Engadget, however, Capcom has dropped a small hint that they are looking into it, but they are certainly not willing to go as far as to make any promises!

While it is known that many games will release on next-gen consoles, at the time of writing there are relatively few that are confirmed to be only coming out on that platform. Admittedly, these transitional periods are always a little tricky as while you want to push the graphical boat out with the new hardware available, it’s difficult to ignore the existing and substantial userbase who may not yet be able to move over to the latest-gen consoles.

In regards to Resident Evil Village, however, while Capcom is at least ‘looking into’ a PS4 and Xbox One release, the short version is that they certainly don’t sound overly optimistic about it ever happening.

“While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. We’re looking into it but we can’t make any promises, however, we will do our best to bring a top-tier survival horror experience to current-generation consoles.”

What Do We Think?

It’s entirely possible that Resident Evil Village will be released on current-gen consoles. Albeit, Capcom clearly doesn’t want anyone to get too overly carried away with that notion. One would presume that it’s simply going to boil down to just how far they have pushed out the graphical boat with this title and, more specifically, if they can find a way to (presumably relatively easily – because they’re not going to want to pump too many resources into this) ‘dumb it down’ enough for the PS4 and Xbox One’s pretty dated hardware.

We’ll keep you posted, but the short version is, the only thing confirmed for certain is that Resident Evil Village will be released on the PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

