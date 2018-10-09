Capcom Releases 30-Minute Resident Evil 2 Gameplay Video

Despite the Resident Evil 2 remake not releasing for over 3 months yet, Capcom certainly hasn’t been shy in pumping out the content to try and ramp up the anticipation. In fairness, who can blame them? The reveal of the game last Summer (I think we can call it last Summer now…) sparked what was perhaps the most instantly hyped game on its announcement.

Aside from Red Dead Redemption 2, which releases later this month, I doubt there’s much higher on your gaming list!

Well, to add a little more fuel to the fire, Capcom has just released another brand new video. In it, the game showcases over 30 minutes of in-game footage from Resident Evil 2 following the Claire campaign.

Spoiler Alert!

As this is a gameplay video, there are obviously more than a few spoilers here. Not only to the game itself but what you have to do. I, therefore, suggest that if you’re deliberately avoiding such things, its probably best that you don’t watch the video. If you are, however, curious about what the game really plays like, well, this is about the best example we have been given to date.

Remember that you were warned!

When Is It Out?

Resident Evil 2 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on January 25th, 2019. Yes, we are unfortunately still a fair way away until this game lands, but in truth, it’s hard not to get a little over-excited about this. I mean, it’s entirely possible that the best game of 2019 might just release in its first month!

As above, I’m struggling to think of anything I’m currently more hyped over!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? – Let us know in the comments!