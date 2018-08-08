Capcom Says It Always Prioritises Quality Over Sales

Capcom Says That Quality Is More Important Than Sales

It might shock you to learn this, but Resident Evil 6 (as awful as it was) has sold far more copies than 7. Admittedly, 6 is a lot older and has a greater period of time to do this, then again though, RE7 is 18 months old now. Out of the two, RE7 is clearly the better game and this is something that Capcom wants to emphasise to its fans.

In a report via GamesIndustry.Biz, Capcom has said that: “We’d prefer a game that got a 9 and sold less, than a 6 but sold more.” – Put simply, that they value quality over sales!

Street Fighter 5 Owners Might Disagree

While it’s all well and good for Capcom to say this, it doesn’t entirely match the facts. For example, Street Fighter 5 on launch was terrible. Why? Because a game as iconic as this didn’t have an arcade mode! Admittedly, Capcom did eventually add it, but it was clearly pushed out early in an attempt to get into the upcoming eSports tournaments. In fairness, a move that might have ultimately worked in their favour.

Overlooking that though, MVC 3 has pretty much been universally shunned by the community.

Why Are They Saying This?

The statement has come likely due to the recent revelation that Capcom did consider over-the-shoulder or fixed cameras in the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake. Capcom has said: “the world has moved on and these players have changed. And if we did [introduce old-school mechanics], these fans might play it and actually decide it’s not what they wanted after all. But we played around with a few things in development. We did try first-person, we did try fixed camera. But the way the game has been designed, we decided that a third-person view works better.”

So, make of this what you will. Do you think Capcom really prioritises quality over sales? What would you consider a good or bad example of this? – Let us know in the comments!