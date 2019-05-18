Capcom Says “Numerous” RE Engine Games Are Being Made

Capcom Confirms “Numerous” Games Are On The Way

Following its debut on Resident Evil 7, it seems pretty clear that Capcom is currently very happy with their RE Engine. It has, after all, been used not only for this game but for Devil May Cry 5 and the recent (and excellent) Resident Evil 2 remake.

Following an official statement by the company, however, Capcom has confirmed that they are currently developing “numerous” new games based on this engine. Exciting stuff!

What Can We Expect?

In the statement, Capcom has said:

“While we are unable to comment on the specific number of titles or release windows, there are numerous titles currently being developed internally with the RE ENGINE.”

In terms of gaming releases though, what does this mean? Well, it is of course all entirely in the realms of speculation. It wouldn’t, however, be too much of a leap to suggest that they probably have a new Resident Evil game in development. In addition, there are more than a few rumours suggesting a remake of Nemesis could be happening.

A seemingly logical progression given how well (and deservedly) received the Resident Evil 2 remake was.

What Do We Think?

The RE Engine clearly has a lot going for it and so far it’s working well for Capcom. As such, the announcement that they plan to continue using it is hardly surprising.

With the promise of more on the way utilising it though, this is clearly going to lead to a lot of speculation. Given the potential, however, I’m happy to sit back and hope that Nemesis is on the way.

What do you think? What game would you like to see Capcom release next? – Let us know in the comments!