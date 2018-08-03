Capcom Will Consider More Remakes After Resident Evil 2

Capcom Say They’ll Consider More Remakes

With the Resident Evil 2 Remake due to release this January, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the title. Following the release of the official trailer, Capcom has really impressed us with the direction they are taking the game. It seems though that more good news could be on the way.

In a report via DSOGaming, Capcom has said that they are currently considering creating more remakes of their older games after RE2 releases.

What Could We Expect?

Capcom has a pretty huge library of games. As such, picking any single one for a remake after Resident Evil 2 is a hard choice. The logical answer would be Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, although some already speculate that they may do this as a DLC pack.

Dino Crisis

Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts

Final Fight

Okami

Here are a few games though that will give you a little food for thought.

It is admittedly hard to overlook the Resident Evil series though. I’d personally love to see a remake of Code Veronica, maybe with better controls this time.

Will Capcom Do It?

While they currently say that they are only considering it, the key factor is if the Resident Evil 2 remake is received well and is a sales success. If they find they can make money by simply remaking older games, they’re in the unique position of having a massive back catalogue of games absolutely prime for it.

We will, of course, have to wait and see. Given, however, that Resident Evil 2 is already near a guaranteed success, I’d expect an announcement from Capcom a month or so after the release.

What do you think? Which Capcom game would you like to see get the remake treatment? Are you looking forward to Resident Evil 2? – Let us know in the comments!