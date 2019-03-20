Carmageddon Dev Stainless Games Announce ShockRods

Stainless Games Announce ‘ShockRods’

Earlier this month, Stainless Games, the studio behind the classic (and still pretty fun) Carmageddon announced that a brand new mystery game was set to be announced. While specifics were not known, it was indicated that it would feature vehicular combat. In other words, well within their remit!

Well, thanks to a video release, we finally have our answer! Their next game will be ShockRods!

New Game!

As part of the announcement, Stainless Games has said:

Stainless Games are back with a brand new IP featuring all the over the top, in your face vehicle combat that you have come to expect from this world class dev studio. ShockRods is a 6v6 or 12 player free-for-all arena shooter, bringing all the blisteringly fast-paced action, mayhem and overpowered weapons you would expect. ShockRods draws inspiration from the classic “kill or be killed” arena shooter greats of yesteryear with over the top weapons, explosions and insane mobility, but with a twist – the titular ShockRods; these customisable, hulking, technologically advanced vehicles, equipped with nitros and the ability to double jump, allow for truly thrilling and action packed gameplay. It’s an easy to learn, hard to master, high octane, thrill-a-minute ride!

When Is It Out?

The game is being created in conjunction with Green Man Gaming. You may be familiar with them as they are the very same as the discount website.

With this set for release in Summer 2019, however, it’s ticking a lot of good boxes in terms of this being a surprise hit!

Whether it will be or not… We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!