Carmageddon Devs Are Working On A Brand New IP

Stainless Games Working On New IP

I remember when I first played the original Carmageddon years ago. In fairness, it’s a game I probably would’ve largely avoided. It did, however, just so happen to meet with a l ot of controversy in the media.

For those of you too young to remember the franchise (well, at least when it was still good) the concept was rather straight forward. You have a car, you race, you gain time by running people (or in the UK (for censorship reasons), zombies) over and can wreck AI controlled opponents.

For me though, it was perhaps one of the first realisations that my PC was perhaps getting a little sluggish. The fact that only ran smoothly in DOS (rather than Windows 95) was a fair indication of that.

The more releases in the franchise have been a little hit and (mostly) miss. It seems that something fresh is on the way from developer

Stainless Games.

In a report via DSOGaming, the company has announced that in partnership with Green Man Gaming (yes, the website that sells game codes) a brand new IP is currently in development!

What Do We Know About It?

While I daresay at this point a lot of you are perhaps now reading perched on the edge of your chair, I’m afraid specifics are a bit scant. We do know that is it going to be a driving game and that ‘crash mechanics’ will be a part of it. With this being a brand new IP, however, we do at least know that this isn’t a new release in that franchise!

“With over 30 games to our credit and 25 years in the business. Stainless knows a thing or two about picking a publisher. And that’s why we know we’ve got the perfect partner in Green Man Gaming to bring our new IP to market. We can’t wait to unveil the new project; It really gets back to the DNA of the studio. And is very much a Stainless game – Action packed, exciting and sure to blow people away.” – Stainless Games

More information surrounding the game is promised over the next coming weeks. As such, as soon as we hear anything we’ll let you know!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!