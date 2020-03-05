Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Comes to Android and iOS

Many would argue, rather successfully, that out of all the games in the Castlevania franchise, Symphony of the Night is arguably the best. Admittedly, I tend to prefer Super Castlevania IV, but I’ll happily play SotN just to hear Dracula ponder as to “what is a man?!”

Well, if by me merely mentioning it has already tickled your nostalgia bones, or you’ve always wanted to give it a try, then I have excellent news for you. Konami has (completely unexpectedly) just launched Castlevania Symphony of the Night on Android and iOS. Yes, you can play this on your smartphone right now!

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

I should make it absolutely abundantly clear, no one was expecting this release. I mean, even putting aside Konami’s recent total-lack of interest in gaming. This launch, therefore, has to equate to one of the biggest pleasant surprises 2020 has (so far) provided the gaming world with.

“The iconic game from the beloved Castlevania series finally comes to mobile. This direct port of the classic console action RPG lets you jump, dash and slash your way through Dracula’s vast castle as Alucard while encountering a unique array of enemies and characters along the way. Rediscover the world of Castlevania with one of its original groundbreaking games and renowned music and graphics.”

Where Can I Get My Copy?

Well, this will, of course, depend on whether you use Android or iOS. Don’t worry though, this has been released on both and, at the time of writing, is available for only $3.

So, is it actually any good? Well, the early reviews of the game are more than a little positive about it. Something else which you might, perhaps, find surprising. If you do, therefore, want a bit of a mobile gaming bargain, this is definitely worth checking out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!