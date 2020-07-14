CD Projekt Red Says No Demo Planned For Cyberpunk 2077

With Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for release on November 19th, there had been some hopes from members of the gaming community that a demo version would be released prior to the launch to at least give us a practical taste of what we could expect from it. Given that we have recently seen something of a solid resurgence in ‘demos‘, it did seem that it was at least possible.

Following a Twitter post directly from CD Projekt Red, however, they have confirmed that they have no plans to release any form of demo for Cyberpunk 2077.

Unfortunately not. 😔 Creating a playable demo for public requires a lot of resources and testing. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 11, 2020

No Demo for Cyberpunk 2077

In confirming the news, CD Projekt Red has cited that, based on the timeframes for the game’s release, they simply neither have the time nor resources to create and test a demo-build of the game. In adding further news surrounding the game’s release, however, they have also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be coming to the Xbox Game Pass. This is, however, possibly due to the fact that it has already been confirmed that it will be made available, on launch day, via Nvidia’s ‘GeForce Now’ streaming platform.

What Do We Think?

While mildly disappointing news, we can’t say that either aspect of it is overly surprising. Specifically regarding the demo, however, CD Projekt Red doesn’t have a history of releasing demo versions of their games and, as such, if they did in this instance, although highly welcome, it would certainly be bucking their usual trend.

With it set to release on various platforms in just a little over four months, however, a lot of things can happen in that space of time. So don’t entirely rule out a demo version just yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!