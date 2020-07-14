CD Projekt Red Says No Demo Planned For Cyberpunk 2077

/ 3 seconds ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Requires at Least 80GB of Storage Space

With Cyberpunk 2077 confirmed for release on November 19th, there had been some hopes from members of the gaming community that a demo version would be released prior to the launch to at least give us a practical taste of what we could expect from it. Given that we have recently seen something of a solid resurgence in ‘demos‘, it did seem that it was at least possible.

Following a Twitter post directly from CD Projekt Red, however, they have confirmed that they have no plans to release any form of demo for Cyberpunk 2077.

No Demo for Cyberpunk 2077

In confirming the news, CD Projekt Red has cited that, based on the timeframes for the game’s release, they simply neither have the time nor resources to create and test a demo-build of the game. In adding further news surrounding the game’s release, however, they have also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be coming to the Xbox Game Pass. This is, however, possibly due to the fact that it has already been confirmed that it will be made available, on launch day, via Nvidia’s ‘GeForce Now’ streaming platform.

What Do We Think?

While mildly disappointing news, we can’t say that either aspect of it is overly surprising. Specifically regarding the demo, however, CD Projekt Red doesn’t have a history of releasing demo versions of their games and, as such, if they did in this instance, although highly welcome, it would certainly be bucking their usual trend.

With it set to release on various platforms in just a little over four months, however, a lot of things can happen in that space of time. So don’t entirely rule out a demo version just yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend