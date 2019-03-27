CD Projekt Red Hints At Big E3 2019 Reveal

CD Projekt Red

In terms of planned game releases, there are few that are garnering the same attention of Cyberpunk 2077. In fairness, there is more than a little to get excited about. Of all the main AAA game developers, CD Projekt Red has (arguably) the best reputation in constantly producing a quality product. Well, each Witcher game has certainly been pretty awesome.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, the company might have big plans for E3 2019. Could this be the official announcement of Cyberpunk 2077? It’s certainly possible.

The Game Has Already Been Announced!

Yes, we have known about the existence of Cyberpunk 2077 for quite some time. Of all the information we have to date, however, one thing is missing. Namely a planned release date for it.

With the company confirming (in a somewhat subtle comment) that E3 is the best place to announce games, I can’t personally think of anything else they could be hinting towards.

A Welcome Surprise!

While we did, of course, expect some news about the game, getting an actual release date would be very surprising. You see, most indications have suggested that Cyberpunk 2077 is not necessarily being planned for release on the current generation of consoles. Well, at least not primarily. As such, any formal release date announcement would perhaps give some indication as to when the PS4 and Xbox (Two?) might also be coming out.

Admittedly, it’s all rumour and speculation, but it certainly is interesting!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!