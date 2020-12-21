CD Projekt Red Investors Considering Class Action Lawsuit?

It’s pretty safe to say at this point that the console release for Cyberpunk 2077 has been, largely, nothing short of a total disaster. With both Microsoft and Sony taking the very unique step of offering digital refunds for the game, overall, Cyberpunk 2077 might just be the ‘perfect’ representation of what 2020 has been like for many people and a ‘fitting’ title to cap the year off.

What is abundantly clear, is that CD Projekt Red is now in the middle of some major damage control with even some of its biggest supporters. With their stock price tumbling at an alarming rate though, a report via GamesIndustry is suggesting that investors in the game studio are already considering launching a class-action lawsuit based on what they feel have been some huge misrepresentations of the overall quality of Cyberpunk 2077 prior to its release.

CD Projekt Red Face Class-Action Lawsuit?

We should note, for the sake of balance, that this is currently just a rumor. What is understood, however, is that investors are exceptionally unhappy with how the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has gone so far and particularly so based on what they feel were huge misrepresentations (made by CDPR) about the overall quality of the game immediately prior to its release. Put simply, CDPR said it was better than it really was.

With both the PS4 and Xbox One versions getting absolutely panned by fans and critics, and with even CDPR specifically admitting themselves that those releases are currently bad, the bottom line is that there might legitimately be a case to answer here.

What Do We Think?

In the run up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, you may have been forgiven for thinking that putting some money into CD Projekt Red was a good idea. You only have to take a look at that stock chart above, however, to see just how much that may have backfired for many people. – So, will a class action lawsuit happen? – Well, personally, I wouldn’t rule it out. At this point though, we’ll just have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!