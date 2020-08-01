CD Projekt Red Warns of Scam Cyberpunk 2077 Emails

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on November 19th (a date that we can’t help but notice seems very much in line with the potential release date of the PS5 and Xbox Series X), it is undoubtedly one of the most significant gaming launches expected before the end of this year. With such a high level of anticipation, however, there are always some people out there who will look to exploit it.

Following a Twitter post coming from CD Projekt Red, however, they have issued a warning regarding a recent scam that has come to their attention. Put simply, if you get an e-mail inviting you to play a beta version of the game, it’s almost certainly fake!

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 Beta Scam Warning

The (scam) email reportedly suggests that you’ve been invited to access an early beta build of the game. Sounds good right? – Well, the biggest major warning sign is the fact that, at the time of writing, there is no ‘beta’ version of Cyberpunk 2077 available. More so, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that they have no intention of publicly launching one at any point between now and its release.

In other words, this is a phishing scam looking to get you to reveal information surrounding yourself and/or gaming account details.

Watch For the Warning Signs

As we noted above, CD Projekt Red has pretty much nailed-down that Cyberpunk 2077 will not have a beta or even demo release. In other words, expect nothing playable from this game until at actually releases on November 19th.

Additionally, they did point out that any communications from them will always come from an ‘@cdprojektred.com’ email address and, as such, if you get an email from anything else, it’s practically guaranteed to not be legitimate! – So, be careful out there folks. Yes, we all can’t wait to sink our teeth into this game but always remember the adage about things that seem too good to be true.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!